2 charged with human trafficking after fatal drug overdose of NH woman whose body was dumped in Mass.

Two people are facing human trafficking and other charges in connection with the 2024 drug-related death of a New Hampshire woman whose body was later found in Massachusetts, the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said Monday.

Justina Steffy, 31, was reported missing by police in Keene, New Hampshire, in October. Later that month, investigators confirmed that human remains discovered in Warwick, Massachusetts, were identified as Steffy.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The attorney general's office said in a press release Monday that they have since learned that Steffy died inside a residence in Keene on Oct. 13 as the result of a fatal drug overdose. Her body was later removed from the residence and disposed of in Warwick. Investigators discovered the body on Oct. 23, and an autopsy determined that her death was the result of a homicide and the cause of death was the combined toxic effects of fentanyl, 4-ANPP and xylazine.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

As a result of their investigation, prosecutors said arrest warrants were obtained charging 42-year-old Andrea Martin with dispensing a controlled drug with death resulting. It is alleged that Martin, in concert with another person, knowingly sold or dispensed to Steffy a controlled drug containing fentanyl, and she died as a result of the injection or ingestion of that drug. Martin is also charged with one count of falsifying physical evidence for removing Steffy's body from Keene and disposing of it in Warwick.

Martin and a second person, 32-year-old Christian Torruellas, have also been charged with kidnapping, with prosecutors alleging they confined a woman under their control from about Oct. 1-17 "with a purpose to terrorize that person and/or others." Martin is also charged with another kidnapping count, alleging that from Oct. 10-13 she acted in concert with another person to confine Steffy under her control.

Martin and Torruellas have also each been charged with one count of "trafficking in persons" for allegedly knowingly compelling an adult victim other than Steffy, to perform a service or labor against their will "by causing or threatening to cause serious harm to that person, confining them unlawfully by means of actual and threatened use of force, threatening to commit crimes against that person, facilitating or controlling their access to an addictive controlled substance, and/or engaging in a scheme, plan, or pattern (overt or subtle) intended to cause the person to believe that if such labor or services were not performed they would suffer serious physical harm or physical restraint."

The second victim's name is not being released, authorities said.

Martin is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday at 1 pm. in Keene District Court. The date and time of Torruellas' arraignment has not been set, but prosecutors said he is currently incarcerated on unrelated federal charges.

“Today’s arrests are a significant development in the investigation into the tragic death of Justina Steffy. I want to make it clear that New Hampshire takes allegations of human trafficking very seriously,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said in a statement. “We are committed to pursuing justice and holding accountable those who exploit vulnerable individuals. Our thoughts are with Ms. Steffy’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time, and we urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information on Steffy's death and any of the circumstances leading up to it is asked to contact Keen police detectives Jennifer Truman or Andrew Lippincott at at jtruman@keenenh.gov, alippincott@keenenh.gov, or 603-357-9820.