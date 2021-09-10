2 Brothers Killed in NH Crash, Father Expected to Survive

Two brothers -- one a first grader and the other a high school student -- were killed in a crash on Interstate 89 in Bow, New Hampshire, on Friday morning.

Bow School Superintendent Dean Cascadden identified the brothers as 11th grader Nicholas Ouellette and first grader Gavin Ouellette of Bow in a statement to the school community. The boys' father Tom Ouellette, the Bow school resource officer, suffered serious injuries in the crash but is expected to survive.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The accident occurred around 8:30 a.m. on I-89 south near Exit 2. State police said Tom Ouellette, 44, was driving a 2017 Ford Expedition southbound when for an unknown reason the SUV drifted from the right hand lane of travel into the breakdown lane, where it struck a disabled tractor-trailer.

A town-wide event is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Bow High School football field for people to gather and mourn the loss of the two local students. All after-school activities have been canceled.

"This is a tragedy that affects our whole SAU and we will come together as a community that cares for each other to help the Ouellette family, who have students in each of our Bow schools and all of our community members through this very difficult time," Cascadden said in his statement.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, state police said. The southbound side of I-89 was shut down for about five hours as a result of the crash.