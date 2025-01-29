Cape Cod

2 cited in Cape Cod crash that left 3 hurt

Two adults were taken to a trauma center and a juvenile was airlifted to Boston Children's Hospital after the crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts

Three people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Cape Cod Tuesday evening, and two drivers are being cited.

Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the crash on Waquoit Highway, along Route 28, near Collins Road.

One driver was found with a compound leg fracture that required an officer to apply a tourniquet, police said. That person and another adult who suffered serious injuries were brought to a trauma center off Cape Cod, while a juvenile who was in one of the vehicles was flown to Boston Children's Hospital.

Authorities say one driver crossed the median and sideswiped one vehicle, then hit another head-on. That driver, whose name was not released, will be summonsed to court after being cited for negligent operation and a marked lanes violation.

Another driver involved in the crash was also cited for driving with a suspended license. That person will also be summonsed to court.

Police said the Falmouth Department of Public Works helped clean up debris and fluid so the road could reopen.

