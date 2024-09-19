Crime and Courts

2 correction officers stabbed, 3 others hurt at Lancaster prison

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security says five correction officers were hospitalized after two were stabbed at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center

Authorities say two correction officers were stabbed Wednesday afternoon at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts. Three other officers were also hurt.

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said the Department of Correction learned of the incident at 6:20 p.m. State police have also been notified.

Inmates allegedly attacked two correction officers, who suffered multiple stab wounds.

The other three correction officers were hurt while responding to the incident, officials said.

All five correction officers were brought to area hospitals for treatment. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

An investigation is underway, and authorities say the facility is secure.

