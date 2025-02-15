We’re hours away from the snow, but there’s still plenty of daylight before the flakes fly.

We expect the first band of snow to arrive by 6-8 p.m. as it comes in from western Massachusetts. This will be a light band, and through the course of the night, we don’t expect the snow to be very intense. This will limit accumulations, and come morning, as warmer air moves in aloft, you may hear the ping of sleet on your stoops, windowsills, and decks.

What time is the snow starting?

Going deeper into the day on Sunday, our temperatures will continue to “warm” through the 30s and we’ll see any mix/sleet turn to rain along the coast. Away from the coast, the changeover will be slower, and that will allow some glaze on some objects.

Although this does NOT look like a big icing event, even a little bit will create very slippery conditions through the afternoon.

The precipitation will wrap into Sunday evening, and the spots that rose above freezing during the day will see a refreeze as the winds turn to the northwest and the skies clear.

Snowfall totals

Gusty winds will increase late Sunday night and carry into Monday. We could see winds top 50 mph during the day, and that could cause some isolated/scattered power outages – especially if we have glaze ice on the trees and power lines from Sunday.

Major snowstorm possible Thursday

Next up... a big ol’ storm next week. A coastal storm will form late Tuesday in the Gulf and head off the Eastern Seaboard by Wednesday. We’ll watch it closely as it nears on Thursday. This has the potential to be a major snowstorm if it hits New England.

Be safe and enjoy the holiday weekend.

Track the storms with live radar