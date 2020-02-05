A major storm in the middle of the country is organizing as it slowly moves toward New England later this week. It will come through in two phases.

First of all, Wednesday will feature more afternoon sunshine after some early morning rain and snow showers. Expect highs in the 20s and 30s across northern New England, with highs closer to 40 south.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night, with the first round of precipitation breaking out during the wee hours of Thursday morning.

During the Thursday morning commute, expect a wintry mix of rain, sleet, freezing rain, and snow in southern New England, with snow north. This will generally be fairly light, and we’ll flip to rain pretty quickly for areas near and south of Boston.

The change happens during the mid to late morning from the city northward toward the New Hampshire border.

During the afternoon, snow and a wintry mix continues, albeit lightly, across northern New England, with spotty rain showers in southern New England.

Friday brings the next round of precipitation. Temperatures will be warmer, near 50 around Boston, so this will fall as heavy rain in southern New England, and heavy snow in far northern New England.

That snow in the mountains will continue into Friday night.

When you combine the snow over the coming days, some of the mountains of northern New England will get 1 to 2 feet of snow.

Much of central New England will get 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Expect 3 to 6 inches from the Berkshires across into southern New Hampshire and near the Maine coast, with 1 to 3 inches for parts of central Massachusetts and other areas just north and west of Boston.

From Boston points south and east, perhaps a dusting to 1 inch before mainly rain falls.

This weekend turns colder, with highs in the 20s and 30s, with a storm likely just missing on Sunday.

We’ll watch some more rain or snow chances next Monday and Wednesday as our active weather continues.