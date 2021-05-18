Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Fall River

2 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting Near Fall River Park

Two people with serious gunshot wounds were found at the scene, while a third went to a hospital with a gunshot wound on his leg, police said

WJAR-TV

Two people were killed and another injured in a shooting near a park in Fall River, Massachusetts, Wednesday, officials said.

No arrests have yet been made as the investigation into the daylight shooting continues, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said they were called about a shooting on Fifth Street near Griffin Park about 4:22 p.m.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

31 mins ago

Vermonters Urged to Keep Masks Handy, as Many Places Continue Requiring Them

coronavirus 57 mins ago

‘It's Ridiculous': People Say Mask Shaming Is on the Rise in Mass.

Two people with serious gunshot wounds were found at the scene, while a third went to a hospital with a gunshot wound on his leg, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting. Police didn't identify the victims other than to say all are male.

This article tagged under:

Fall RiverMassachusettsshooting
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us