2 Dead, 1 Injured in Crash Outside Fire Station on Route 9 in Wellesley

NBC10 Boston

Two people have died after one was ejected in a single-vehicle crash outside a fire station Wednesday in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

A pickup truck was speeding down Route 9 westbound when it left the road and hit a wall outside the Wellesley Fire Department around 7:30 p.m., police said. It kept moving forward, and a male passenger was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were trapped in the truck before firefighters freed them.

Both of those victims were taken to an area hospital, where one later died, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

