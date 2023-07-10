Local

2 dead after house fire in Sutton, NH

The victims were not publicly identified and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy

By Thea DiGiammerino

Two people were found dead after a house fire in Sutton, New Hampshire on Sunday, according to the state fire marshal.

Fire officials said the Sutton Fire Department responded to the home on Brown Road North around 8:30 p.m. and found it already fully involved when they arrived. Two people were found dead inside after the flames were put out.

Cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy. The victims were not publicly identified.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the NH State Fire Marshal's office at 603-223-4289.

