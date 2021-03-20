2 Dead After Suspected Carbon Monoxide Leak in Methuen

Two people are dead Saturday following a suspected carbon monoxide leak at a home in Methuen, Massachusetts, fire officials announced.
The Methuen Fire Department responded to the home on Holly Street around 12 p.m. They found both victims, believed to be an elderly couple, at the home.
Foul play is not a suspected factor in the deaths, according to police.
Methuen Fire and Police Departments are investigating the incident.
No further information has been released at this time.