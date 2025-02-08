2 dead in intense Chicopee house fire

Two people died in an early morning fire at a home in Chicopee, Massachusetts, Saturday, officials said.

Flames were shooting out of windows on three sides of the home on Hudson Avenue when firefighters arrived about 2:15 a.m., called by a neighbor, according to state and local fire and police agencies.

It took more than an hour to control the fire, officials said, and firefighters found two bodies inside the damaged building.

Their names weren't shared, and the cause and manner of their deaths was under investigation.

"This is a terribly sad day for the victims’ loved ones and our community," Chicopee Fire Chief Daniel Stamborski said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the family right now."