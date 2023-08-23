2 dead in Maine plane crash, FAA says

A small plane that crashed Tuesday night in Litchfield, Maine, left both people on board dead, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash also destroyed the Beech C-99 plane, according to preliminary FAA data released Wednesday. The circumstances that led to the crash were unknown.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the crash site "is very large" and will take a few days to secure, affecting the agency's ability to handle non-emergency calls.

"Please keep the families of the two souls lost in your thoughts," read a Facebook post signed by Sheriff Ken Mason.

The National Transit Safety Board was investigating the crash, sending an investigator to the site less than a mile from Wales Airport in Litchfield to look through the wreckage, NBC affiliate News Center Maine reported. The flight was carrying cargo, according to the agency.

The plane was registered to a transportation company in Boca Raton, Florida, according to FAA data.

Mike Albert, who lives nearby, told News Center Maine he was out on his boat when he heard a loud bang. His friends who were golfing saw the plane take a nose dive and also heard a loud bang, he added.