plane crash

2 dead in Maine plane crash, FAA says

"Please keep the families of the two souls lost in your thoughts," read a Facebook post signed by Kennebec County Sheriff Ken Mason

By Asher Klein and Mike Pescaro

News Center Maine

A small plane that crashed Tuesday night in Litchfield, Maine, left both people on board dead, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash also destroyed the Beech C-99 plane, according to preliminary FAA data released Wednesday. The circumstances that led to the crash were unknown.

The Kennebec County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the crash site "is very large" and will take a few days to secure, affecting the agency's ability to handle non-emergency calls.

"Please keep the families of the two souls lost in your thoughts," read a Facebook post signed by Sheriff Ken Mason.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The National Transit Safety Board was investigating the crash, sending an investigator to the site less than a mile from Wales Airport in Litchfield to look through the wreckage, NBC affiliate News Center Maine reported. The flight was carrying cargo, according to the agency.

The plane was registered to a transportation company in Boca Raton, Florida, according to FAA data.

Mike Albert, who lives nearby, told News Center Maine he was out on his boat when he heard a loud bang. His friends who were golfing saw the plane take a nose dive and also heard a loud bang, he added.

This article tagged under:

plane crashMaineLitchfield
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us