2 dead in separate Maine house fires Sunday

Two people were found dead in separate fires in Maine on Sunday, investigators said, the causes of which remained under investigation on Wednesday.
The body of a male was found inside a burning home in Harpswell early Sunday morning, according to the Maine Fire Marshal's Office. Firefighters, called to the building, believed to be a seasonal residence, on Sea Mist Lane about 12:42 a.m., found the remains only after an extensive examination of the scene once the fire was out.
The person's identity will be determiend by medical examiners, officials said. Investigators haven't yet determined the cause of the fire, which caused extensive damage.
Later Sunday, about 9:23 a.m., first responders in Old Orchard Beach were called to a home on Usen Lane for a report of a cardiac event and found a man dead in his living room, along with evidence of a fire, officials said. They identified him as John Chadbourne, 70, and said the cause and what led to the fire remained under investigation.
