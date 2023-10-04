Rockport

2nd diver found dead off coast of Rockport

After a water search off the coast of Rockport, Massachusetts, two divers who were reported missing have been found dead

By Mike Pescaro

NBC10 Boston

A second diver was found dead Wednesday evening after a water search off the coast of Rockport, Massachusetts, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard confirms they were called out after the first diver was found dead on Front Beach Wednesday afternoon. The body of a second, a 70-year-old man, was found via sonar by a research vessel.

State police recovered the second body, the Coast Guard said.

The Rockport Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, Coast Guard Station Gloucester and Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod all took part in the search.

More details were not immediately available.

