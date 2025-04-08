Belmont

2 electrical workers injured in Belmont

By Matt Fortin

Two electrical workers were injured Tuesday while working outside Belmont High School, fire officials said.

The Belmont Fire Department said apparently there was an arc flash in a manhole where the two people were working.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Crews were called to the incident shortly before 10 a.m.

Both workers have been taken to a hospital. It wasn't immediately clear how badly they were hurt.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Fire officials could not yet say what led to the incident. An arc flash happens during an electrical explosion and can cause serious burns.

More Belmont news

Mental health Mar 31

Belmont hospital uses groundbreaking approach to treat depression

Crime and Courts Feb 26

3 ‘brazen' shootings in Cambridge, Somerville, Belmont under investigation, DA says

This article tagged under:

Belmont
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us