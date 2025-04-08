2 electrical workers injured in Belmont

Two electrical workers were injured Tuesday while working outside Belmont High School, fire officials said.

The Belmont Fire Department said apparently there was an arc flash in a manhole where the two people were working.

Crews were called to the incident shortly before 10 a.m.

Both workers have been taken to a hospital. It wasn't immediately clear how badly they were hurt.

Fire officials could not yet say what led to the incident. An arc flash happens during an electrical explosion and can cause serious burns.