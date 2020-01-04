2 NH Bar Employees Facing Charges in Fight

Two employees of McGarvey's in Manchester, New Hampshire, are facing assault charges following a fight outside the bar on New Year's Day.

Trevor Dyer, 23, and Dustin Bourque, 32, both of Raymond, NH are accused of assaulting a man in front of McGarvey's on Elm Street.

Police say cell phone video given to the police department shows the pair involved in a fight. According to Manchester Police, the video shows Dyer kicking a man in the head as several bouncers held the man down. According to police, the video also shows Bourque pushing the same victim from behind as they walked outside the bar.

According to police, the victim was treated for a head injury at the scene and released.

Police say Bourque is also seen assaulting another man on the sidewalk.

Dyer, who is facing one count of assault, was released on $1000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in February. Bourque, who is facing two assault charges, posted $1000 cash bail and is due in court on January 16.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the incident.