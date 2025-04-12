2 employees injured in fire at medical marijuana facility in Maine

Two employees were injured in a fire at a medical marijuana facility in Maine on Friday afternoon, according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire on County Road in Gorham around 2:30 p.m. Friday. Officials said the fire occurred at a 20,000-square-foot facility used to cultivate medical marijuana.

Two employees detected the fire and attempted to extinguish it with dry chemical fire extinguishers. They were able to knock down the flames, but the fire wasn't fully extinguished until firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters were able to douse the remaining flames and cut power to portions of the building as a safety precaution.

The two employees were treated on scene by emergency medical personnel and subsequently released.

Officials said their preliminary investigation indicates that the fire originated from a broken light bulb, which fell onto a plastic table and smoldered before igniting.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Gorham Fire Department and the Maine Office of Cannabis Policy. Mutual aid was provided by the Buxton, Windham and Westbrook fire departments.