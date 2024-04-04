2 facing financial crime charges in case of Weymouth, MA missing woman's death

Two people have been arrested as police investigate the death of a Weymouth, Massachusetts, whose body was found after she was reported missing, authorities said Thursday.

A woman who'd been living with Christine Ruth Mello, 56, was arrested, along the roommate's associate, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office. Investigators with state and local police found that Kelly Shaw, 44, and John "Jack" Harper, 45, stole, issued forged checks and more.

"There are no homicide charges in place at this time as the investigation continues," District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement, though the office noted that Mello's death continues to be investigated as an apparent homicide.

Shaw and Harper were due in Quincy District Court Thursday afternoon. It wasn't immediately clear if they had lawyers who could speak to their arrests.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Neighbors say 56-year-old Christine Ruth Mello was friendly and known for taking care of the block. Investigators have been tight-lipped about the case, saying they do not want to jeopardize the investigation. Follow NBC10 Boston on... Instagram: instagram.com/nbc10boston TikTok: tiktok.com/@nbc10boston Facebook: facebook.com/NBC10Boston X: twitter.com/NBC10Boston

Mello had been reported missing before her body was found Monday in her home on Lake Street, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office has said. Details about how Mello's body was discovered haven't been released.

After she was reported missing, police showed up at the home on Saturday, neighbors said. Her body was found two days later.

A neighbor who lives next door said the last time he saw Mello was in late February, but she responded to a text he sent her about 10 days ago.

"She apparently responded but we don't know if it was her. The texts were wonky, they didn't look right, it was weird. Not how she'd respond," Anthony Arredondo said.

Neighbors said Mello was living with a man. It was unclear if the man was part of the investigation.