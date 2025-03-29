2 firefighters hurt battling blaze in Brookline

Two firefighters suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a fire broke out Friday afternoon in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The Brookline Fire Department said it responded around 3:15 p.m. to the fire at a triple-decker on Craig Place. Crews from Boston, Cambridge and Newton provided mutual aid.

The building's residents made it out safely, authorities said.

Two firefighters were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Fire officials said they would provide updates on their conditions when more information became available.

The American Red Cross of Massachusetts is assisting the displaced residents, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.