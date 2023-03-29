2 Found Dead in NH Home; Police Investigate as Possible Murder-Suicide

A possible murder-suicide is under investigation in Dover, New Hampshire, after police found two adults dead inside a home there on Tuesday, authorities said.

The Dover Police Department responded to a single-family home on Tuesday for a welfare check, according to a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office. When officers went inside, they found two adults dead, the release said.

Authorities are investigating the case as a possible murder and suicide of the people living at the home, authorities said, although they noted that the investigation is still in its early stages.

There is not believed to be a threat to the public in connection with the two deaths.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Autopsies are expected to happen on Thursday.

Additional information, including the identities of the two adults, have not been released.