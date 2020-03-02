BOSTON

2 Guy Fieri Restaurants to Open in Downtown Boston

Both restaurants will be located across from Boston Common

By Catherine Carlock, Boston Business Journal Real Estate Editor

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is expanding his portfolio in Boston with two forthcoming restaurants across from Boston Common.

The space at 186 Tremont St. had been home to Explorateur, a full-service European café, restaurant and bar, since August 2017. Explorateur will close March 2 to allow for “a complete renovation of the space,” according to a press release.

Each employee will be offered “a continued place in the Big Night family,” said Ed Kane, principal of hospitality group Big Night Entertainment, which manages the space. Big Night has a long term lease for the space, which is part of the Grand Lodge of Masons.

Read more at the Boston Business Journal.

