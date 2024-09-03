Rhode Island

2 held without bail after deadly shooting of 7-year-old girl in Providence

A young girl was in a car with her family in Providence, Rhode Island, when she was fatally shot

By Staff Reports

WJAR

Two men were ordered held without bail on murder charges after a 7-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in Providence, Rhode Island.

The shooting happened Thursday evening on Florence Street. The child was taken to Hasbro Children's Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries Monday.

The girl was in a car with her family at the time, authorities said.

Police arrested 19-year-old Ahmari Cabrera and 26-year-old Shaheem Nathaniel last week.

NBC affiliate WJAR reported Tuesday that Cabrera and Nathaniel appeared in Providence District Court to face aggravated murder charges.

A judge ordered both men to be held without bail, the station reported.

