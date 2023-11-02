Marlborough

2 hospitalized after crash into building in Marlborough

Ian Hathaway

Two people had to be pulled from a car that crashed into a building Thursday in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Simarano Drive. Two men inside were unconscious when crews arrived, fire officials said.

The men had to be freed from the car before being taken to an area hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The Marlborough Fire Department said the building did not sustain structural damage.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MarlboroughMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us