2 hospitalized after fight in Concord, NH

Two people were hospitalized after a fight during the early morning hours on Sunday in Concord, New Hampshire, and police want to know more about what happened.

The Concord Police Department said that it responded to Depot Street at around 12:45 a.m. Sunday for a reported fight and when they arrived, they found two people who had been hurt. They were both taken to a nearby hospital by the city's fire department, and one had to be taken to Boston for more care.

Both people hurt are expected to recovery, but police said their injuries were serious.

The street and sidewalk in front of WOW Billiard & Bar on North Main Street were shut down for hours as investigators worked to learn more about what happened; they were able to identify others who were involved.

Detectives are working to learn more about the circumstances of the fight, and identify others involved.

Anyone with information has been asked to call investigators at 603-225-8600, or may provide tips anonymously by calling 603-226-3100.