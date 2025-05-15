2 hospitalized, hundreds going through decontamination process after possible hazmat incident in Connecticut

Two people have been taken to the hospital and hundreds are going through a decontamination process after a report of a suspicious package at a company in North Canaan, according to the state Department or Energy and Environmental Protection.

DEEP said emergency crews reported to the Becton Dickenson facility in North Canaan on Thursday and they are working closely with local emergency responders, the Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, local health officials and other state and federal authorities.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution and around 300 to 350 personnel at the facility are undergoing a decontamination process as a precaution as well, according to DEEP.

The department said a contractor is managing the decontamination operation, including shower trailers and the collection of clothing for people leaving the facility.