Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Brockton

2 hurt in Brockton shooting, police say

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, say two male victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on Battles Street Thursday afternoon

NBC10 Boston

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot Thursday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts.

Police say the victims, both males, were shot on Battles Street. Officers responded just after 5 p.m.

Firefighters and EMS crews treated the victims at the scene before being transported to a hospital.

Authorities did not give any immediate word on arrests, but noted that the shooting is under investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brockton Police Department at 508-941-0234.

This article tagged under:

BrocktonMassachusettsshooting
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us