2 injured after being hit by vehicle at Tesla protest in Watertown

Police said they identified the suspect but did not say whether the incident was intentional or accidental

By Mary Markos

FILE – The logo for the Tesla Supercharger station is seen in Buford, Ga, April 22, 2021. Faced with falling global sales and a tumbling stock price, Tesla has slashed prices again on some of its electric vehicles and its “Full Self Driving” system. Tesla releases first-quarter earnings Tuesday, April 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

Two people were injured when they were struck by a vehicle during a protest at a Tesla dealership in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Saturday.

Watertown police said the incident occurred earlier Saturday at the protest at the Tesla dealership on Pleasant Street. During the protest, the side mirror of a black pickup truck struck two people.

Officers who were on scene assisted the injured parties and identified the suspect. No serious injuries were reported and the victims refused medical treatment at the scene.

Police did not release the name of the suspect or say whether the incident was intentional or accidental.

The investigation remains active, police said, and they are asking anyone with additional information to contact them.

Hundreds of anti-Elon Musk protests were held across the world on Saturday as part of what organizers called a global day of action.

The protesters are trying to escalate a movement targeting Tesla dealerships and vehicles in opposition to Musk’s role as the head of the newly created Department of of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, where he’s gained access to sensitive data and shuttered entire agencies as he attempts to slash government spending. Most of Musk’s estimated $340 billion fortune consists of the stock he holds in the electric vehicle company that he continues to run while also working alongside Trump.

Earlier protests have been somewhat sporadic. Saturday marked the first attempt to surround all 277 of the automaker’s showrooms and service centers in the U.S. in hopes of deepening a recent decline in the company’s sales.

By early afternoon, crowds ranging from a few dozen to hundreds of protesters had flocked to Tesla locations in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Maryland, Minnesota and the automaker’s home state of Texas. Pictures posted on social media accounts showed protesters brandishing signs such as “Honk if you hate Elon” and “Fight the billionaire broligarchy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

