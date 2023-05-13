Local

2 Injured After Motorcycle Crash in Cohasset

According to authorities, the crash took place near the intersection of Border Street and Otis Avenue at around 2:30 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Two people were seriously injured after a motorcycle crashed into a pole in Cohasset, Massachusetts on Saturday morning.

Police say a 23-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after striking the pole. Both were taken to South Shore Hospital.

The driver was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened, according to police.

No more information has been released at this time.

