Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

2 Injured By Homemade Fireworks in New England

The investigation of the incident is ongoing

By The Associated Press

fire truck firetruck generic
Shutterstock

Officials say two men were injured when what appeared to be homemade fireworks detonated in Laconia, New Hampshire.

Fire Chief Kirk Beattie said the explosion happened on the Friday night before the Fourth of July, and both victims were taken to Lakes Region General Hospital with leg injuries.

One of them had to be flown to another facility for further treatment.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Dorchester shooting 53 mins ago

One Dead in Dorchester Overnight Shooting, Investigation Ongoing

motor vehicle accident 1 hour ago

Multiple People Injured in Mass. Crash, Including Police Officer

WMUR-TV reports that the incident is being investigated by the Laconia police and fire departments, who are assisted by state police and the state fire marshal's office.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireinjuriesfireworksLaconiaJuly 4
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us