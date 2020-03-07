2 Injured From High-Speed Rollover Crash in Dedham

A high-speed rollover crash on Interstate 95 left two people injured in Dedham Saturday morning, authorities said.

The Dedham Fire Department received word of the single-car crash on I-95 Southbound near Exit 15 at 11:22 a.m. Saturday.

The car was into the guardrail over the left shoulder, leaving both occupants of the vehicle with minor injuries, according to Dedham fire officials. They were both brought to the hospital.

Officials expect lanes on I-95 to be cleared quickly.