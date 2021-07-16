2 Injured in Overnight Shootings in Cambridge

Two overnight shootings in Cambridge left two people injured, police said Friday morning.

The first shooting was around 11:15 p.m. Thursday. Officers say sounds of gunshots and a ShotSpotter alert led them to the area of 151 Washington Street, where they found a 22-year-old Everett man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers found at least eight shell casings at the scene. Two cars parked nearby were damaged, police added.

Later, around 4:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to another shooting in the Port neighborhood, this time near Broadway and Windsor streets, and found a 16-year-old Cambridge boy who had been shot in the lower body. He is being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect in the later shooting reportedly drove up to the victim, shot him, and fled. Police say they found three shell casings at the scene, and two cars were damaged by gunfire.

Police are continuing to investigate the shootings. No arrests have been made, and it's not clear if the two shootings are related.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300. Anonymous tips can be called into 617-349-3370 or sent via the Cambridge Police MyPD mobile app or via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. To send anonymous tips via email, visit www.CambridgePolice.org/tips.