2 injured in reported Milton stabbing, state police say

Two people were seriously injured in a reported stabbing in Milton, Massachusetts, authorities said Friday night.
Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to Blue Hills Parkway around 7:35 p.m. after the incident was reported. They found two victims suffering from serious injuries.
Police did not give any further information about the victims' conditions or whether any arrests had been made.
Troopers secured the area, the department said. State police detectives attached to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office were requested, along with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and a chemist.
The case remains under investigation.