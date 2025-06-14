2 injured in reported Milton stabbing, state police say

Two people were seriously injured in a reported stabbing in Milton, Massachusetts, authorities said Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to Blue Hills Parkway around 7:35 p.m. after the incident was reported. They found two victims suffering from serious injuries.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Police did not give any further information about the victims' conditions or whether any arrests had been made.

Troopers secured the area, the department said. State police detectives attached to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office were requested, along with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and a chemist.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The case remains under investigation.