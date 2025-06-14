Milton

2 injured in reported Milton stabbing, state police say

Massachusetts State Police found two victims with serious injuries after a reported stabbing on Blue Hills Parkway in Milton Friday.

NBC10 Boston

Two people were seriously injured in a reported stabbing in Milton, Massachusetts, authorities said Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers responded to Blue Hills Parkway around 7:35 p.m. after the incident was reported. They found two victims suffering from serious injuries.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Police did not give any further information about the victims' conditions or whether any arrests had been made.

Troopers secured the area, the department said. State police detectives attached to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office were requested, along with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section and a chemist.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The case remains under investigation.

More Milton news

Massachusetts Jun 8

What to know about botulism cases tied to Botox injections at Mass. spa

Massachusetts Jun 1

New details released in Milton death investigation

Milton May 7

Mass. priest dies after bicycle involved in collision with SUV on Route 138 in Milton

This article tagged under:

MiltonMassachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us