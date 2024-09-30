2 injured in Rhode Island boat collision

Officials say the boats -- a 45-footer and an 18-footer -- were involved in the incident shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

DEM officers inspecting damage to the smaller boat (WJAR)
WJAR

Two people were injured Sunday morning when two boats reportedly collided between Warwick Neck and Allen Harbor in North Kingstown, Rhode Island.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management tells NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that two men -- aged 65 and 69 -- were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with unspecified injuries.

Officials say the boats -- a 45-footer and an 18-footer -- were involved in the incident shortly after 9 a.m.

Coast Guard Lt. Matthew Lopez tells WJAR that damage to the larger boat, an Ohana, was cosmetic but the smaller craft, a Striper cuddy cruiser, had to be towed to shore.

It did not appear that fuel leakage had occurred, Lopez added, but damage was evident on the cuddy cruiser, which was towed into Allen Harbor and then trailered out of the water.

There was no immediate update on the men's conditions.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

