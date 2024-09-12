2 injured when car barrels into Quincy liquor store

Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after a car slammed into a liquor store in Quincy, Massachusetts, trapping them inside.

Quincy police say they started to receive calls around 7:55 p.m. about a car that had struck a building at 637 Southern Artery.

First responders found the vehicle had gone almost entirely through the Old Colony Liquor Store, and there were two people -- an adult and a youth -- trapped inside the car, police said, adding that they were able to talk and reported they didn't believe their injuries were serious.

The fire department was able to free the two people inside the car, and they were taken to a local hospital with apparent minor injuries, according to police.

At the time of the crash, there were two employees and one customer inside the liquor store -- all three were unharmed, police said.

An eyewitness in the area at the time tells NBC10 Boston that she heard a very large crash.

"Next thing we know, lots of ambulances, cop cars, fire department," said Susanne Paullin, who said she knows the store very well.

According to Paullin, a woman was in the CVS parking lot across the street, and went in reverse "through the bushes, across the two lanes of traffic, over the raised median, the other two lanes of traffic and well into the store."

"Unfortunately they rammed into the high-end liquor area," Paullin quipped. "The $600 tequila bottles did not end up in a good spot."

She adds that the employees inside were very startled and had to climb over the counter to get out.

The store will remain closed until repairs are made, police said. There was no immediate word on how long repairs may take.

Both southbound lanes of traffic on Southern Artery were closed for approximately one hour after the crash.

Police haven't said anything about the cause of what happened, which remains under investigation.