Two people riding in a utility terrain vehicle died when the vehicle crashed into a tree on Sunday, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.

The department said the crash happened on private property in Candia around 7:30 p.m. Rescuers said a 50-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man died. A third person, a 48-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

No further information was immediately available.