2 Killed by Commuter Rail Trains in Whitman and Billerica

People were fatally hit by trains Tuesday night on the MBTA Commuter Rail's Kingston Line in Whitman and on the Lowell Line in Billerica

Two people are dead after being hit by MBTA Commuter Rail trains Tuesday in Massachusetts.

One crash around 8:30 p.m. on the Kingston Line in Whitman killed a female pedestrian, believed to be between the ages of 16 and 19, transit police confirmed.

"On behalf of the entire MBTA organization we express our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of the decedent," transit police said in a statement.

Also around 8:30 p.m., the MBTA Commuter Rail began tweeting about delays on the Lowell Line due to police activity on the tracks in Billerica. The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office later confirmed another person had been hit and killed by a train in Billerica.

No further details were immediately available.

