Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

2 Killed in Crash in Hooksett, NH

The driver of the GMC pickup was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger later died at an area hospital

By Jake Levin

Police red and blue lights
Getty Images (File)

Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hooksett, New Hampshire, on Wednesday night, according to police.

Hooksett police said a GMC pickup truck crashed into a utility pole around 7:39 p.m. Wednesday on West River Road near Plourde Sand & Gravel.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said a passenger in the pickup was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time.

West River Road was closed for several hours as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Hooksett Police at 603-624-1560.

More local coverage

fire 3 hours ago

Homeowner Seriously Injured in Abington House Fire

Boston Bruins 2 hours ago

Legendary Bruins Goaltender Tuukka Rask Retiring

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirehooksett new hampshireHooksett policeplourde sand and gravelwest river road hooksett
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us