2 Killed in Crash Involving Tow Truck and Ride Share Vehicle on I-93 in Boston Overnight

Two people are dead after an SUV collided with a tow truck on Interstate 93 north in Boston overnight.

Massachusetts State Police said they received a call around 10 p.m. Saturday reporting a crash. A Kenworth tow truck was driving north on I-93 when a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV ride share vehicle driving in front of the tow truck slowed and was rear-ended by the truck.

A third vehicle, a 2012 Honda Civic sedan, was driving behind the truck and hit it at an angle.

Two female passengers in the rear of the Lexus were trapped inside the SUV and were declared dead at the scene, according to state police.

They have been identified as Delanie Fekert, 25, of Floral Park, New York, and Urash Madani, 25, of North Andover.

The driver of the Lexus ride share vehicle, a 53-year-old Revere man, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the tow truck, a Salem man, was not injured. The driver of the Honda, a Manchester, New Hampshire, woman, was also uninjured. Both remained at the scene for the investigation.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation. No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

State police said the crash resulted in lane closures until 1:44 a.m., causing major delays on the Zakim Bridge.

No further information was immediately available.