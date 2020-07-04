2 Killed in Dorchester in Apparently Separate Shooting and Stabbing

Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting and a stabbing in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood late Friday night, police said.

The person who'd been shot arrived at a hospital, where they succumbed to their wounds, according to the Boston Police Department. In the other incident, a man was found stabbed and died after being taken to a hospital.

Boston police announced both deaths Saturday morning, July 4, but gave no indication they were related -- they took place about two miles apart and were reported about 30 minutes apart. The incidents come after a series of shootings, some deadly, in Greater Boston ahead of the holiday, including one that caused chaos at the South Shore Plaza mall in Braintree.

Two people are in police custody following a shooting at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree on Saturday.

The deadly shooting Friday night apparently began as a fight at Theodore Street near Morton Street. Officers were called there about 10:30 p.m., Boston police said, and witnesses there told them that a fight broke out and participants had fled.

While they were at the scene of the fight, the officers were told that a gunshot victim had walked into a local hospital with the injuries that would eventually take their life, police said. They didn't give more information about the victim or what's believed to have caused the fight.

The fatal stabbing on Adams Street near Dorchester Avenue was reported about 11 p.m., police said. Officers found the man wounded, and he died after being taken to a hospital. Police didn't offer more information about the victim or what they believe led to the stabbing.

Both incidents are under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information about them to call detectives at 617-343-4470. They can also call anonymously at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.

The shooting and stabbing are the latest acts of deadly violence in the Boston area Thursday, when three people were killed in Boston, including a teenager.

Early Thursday, a 45-year-old man was fatally shot in Dorchester. That evening, a man was shot in Mattapan and a 15-year-old boy was gunned down in Roxbury.

Boston police on Friday identified the man shot in Mattapan as Justin Cannady, a 22-year-old from Dorchester.

Four people were shot in Somerville Thursday night near the home of Mayor Joseph Curtatone. One of the shooting victims was critically wounded but all were expected to live. Police in nearby Cambridge made three arrests in the incident.

Friday night, the shooting at South Shore Plaza mall caused chaos and a brief manhunt as police swarmed the area looking for the gunmen.

Two people were eventually taken into custody and one arrest was announced Saturday. Police said the incident is believed to have begun as a fight; only one person, a teenage girl who wasn't involved in the fight, was injured, but her wounds are not life threatening.