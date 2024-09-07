2 killed in Foxborough crash

Two people have died after a crash Friday afternoon in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Police and fire crews responded around 4:40 p.m. to the intersection of South Street and Cedar Street. Aerial footage showed a damaged car and an overturned truck.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Two people were brought to area hospitals, where police said Friday evening they had been pronounced dead.

Both victims were in the same vehicle, police said, adding that the driver of the second stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The identities of the victims were not released Friday.

The intersection was closed Friday afternoon as police investigated.

No further information was immediately available.