Fitchburg

2 Killed in Overnight House Fire in Fitchburg

Both victims were pulled fromt he house within 15 minutes of firefighters arrival, the deputy fire chief says

By Dustin Wlodkowski and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Two people were killed in a 2-alarm fire at 15 Highland Ave. in Fitchburg, Mass.
Two people who were unconscious when they were pulled from a house fire overnight in Fitchburg have died, according to the Massachusetts Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials say the fatal fire started around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on the first floor of a single-family home at 15 Highland Avenue.

Firefighters arrived quickly and thought there may be people inside the home after seeing cars in the driveway, according to Deputy Fire Chief Thomas Dateo Jr. who says the victims were pulled from the home within 15 minutes of firefighters arrival.

Both people pulled from the 2-alarm fire were given CPR and brought by ambulance to Leominster Hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Dateo says the victims, who have not been identified, were not conscious and not breathing when they were taken out of the house. Officials believe the victims were sleeping when the fire broke out.

The flames were knocked down in about half an hour, but the deputy chief says the home is very badly damaged.

Deputy Chief Dateo said he could see heavy fire coming out of the front and right side of the home when he arrived on scene.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours overnight.

There's no word on what caused the fire but investigators have been on scene all morning.

