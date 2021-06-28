2 Killed in Stoughton Crash

Two people are dead after a crash Monday in Stoughton, Massachusetts.

Fire officials confirmed that two people were killed in the crash on Washington Street. The Norfolk County District Attorney's Office says its motor vehicle homicide unit is investigating.

Police said around 10 p.m. that part of Washington Street was closed with southbound traffic being diverted to Plain Street and northbound traffic being diverted to Morton Street.

No further details were immediately available.