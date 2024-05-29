Worcester

Two killed in Worcester fire overnight, 2 firefighters injured battling blaze

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed in a fire at a multi-family home in Worcester, Massachusetts, overnight.

Worcester firefighters were called to a report of a fire on Hancock Street with people trapped in the building around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they said they found heavy fire on the first floor, with conditions quickly deteriorating.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

Fire crews made entry to the first floor and began trying to put out the fire and searching the building. During that search, two residents were found on the first floor, rescued by firefighters and taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

Two firefighters were also taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No update on the condition of the injured firefighters was immediately available.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Four adults and three children were displaced from their homes by the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

Leominster residents can begin applying for flood damage assistance from FEMA

Karen Read 2 hours ago

What was Karen Read's blood alcohol level the day John O'Keefe died? Here's what we learned

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us