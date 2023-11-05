Massachusetts

2 lanes closed after motorcycle crash on I-95 in Foxborough

The crash occurred on I-95 southbound at mile marker 13.5 in Foxborough, MassDOT said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police Lights
SHUTTERSTOCK

A motorcycle crash late Sunday night on Interstate 95 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, has resulted in injury and the closure of two lanes.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said around 10:45 p.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the crash occurred on I-95 southbound at mile marker 13.5.

The transportation agency confirmed there were injuries in the crash but did not elaborate at all.

The center and right lanes are closed following the crash.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Further details were not immediately released.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsFoxboromassdot
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us