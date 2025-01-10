2 Mass. men arrested for spray painting ‘obscene' graffiti in NH communities

Two Massachusetts men have been arrested after they allegedly spray painted "offensive, lewd, and obscene imagery" throughout the downtown area in Laconia, New Hampshire, and another neighboring town, according to police.

Thomas "Tommy" Yarbrough, 21, and Jonathan "Jonny" Yarbrough, 19, both of East Falmouth, are charged with criminal mischief after police determined they were responsible for the spray paint damage on multiple downtown businesses and city properties. Additional damage was identified in nearby Gilford.

Police said much of the graffiti involved "offensive, lewd, and obscene imagery." The vandalism occurred on Thursday and the two suspects were arrested early Friday morning. They were reportedly visiting the area and don't have any specific ties to the region.

Both suspects were released on bail and scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 27 in Laconia District Court.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said there could be more arrests. Anyone with additional information or who has spotted further graffiti related to this incident is asked to call Laconia police at 603-524-5252.