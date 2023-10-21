2 Mass. men missing in Vermont under suspicious circumstances

Authorities in Vermont are searching for two 21-year-old men from Massachusetts who were last known to have been in the northern part of the Green Mountain state and disappeared under suspicious circumstances, according to police.

Vermont State Police said Saturday they are concerned for the welfare of Jahim Solomon, of Pittsfield, Mass., and Eric White, of Chicopee, Mass.

Police did not provide further details on the circumstances surrounding Solomon and White's disappearances, but said both were separately reported missing by relatives on Oct. 15 to state police and the Stowe Police Department.

Family members told police the pair had been traveling together, they had not been in touch with their relatives for several days, and they couldn't be reached.

Solomon and White's families told police the two had been in the areas of Burlington, Lowell, Morrisville and Stowe.

Solomon is described as 5'6 tall, weighing 180 pounds with a muscular build, blue/hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last reported to be wearing a gray sweatshirt, sweatpants, and an orange camouflage baseball hat with the letters DBF.

White is described as 5'9 to 5'10 tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Solomon or White's whereabouts is asked to call Vermont State Police at 802-334-8881, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.