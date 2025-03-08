2 Mass. men suspected in deadly Mattapan shooting arrested

Two Massachusetts men have been charged in a fatal shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood in early February, according to police.

Mattapan resident Mauricio Lawrence, 33, died en route to the hospital after being shot on Tennis Road the night of Feb. 4. Lawrence's identity was confirmed by police on Feb. 14.

Boston police and U.S. Marshals arrested Shovan Darby, 29, of East Weymouth, Thursday evening for allegedly killing Lawrence. Darby was due to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

Dorchester resident Roberto Taylor, 29, was also charged with murder, unlawfully possessing a firearm and ammunition, and carrying the loaded weapon. Taylor was being held in custody on other charges, according to the Boston Police Department. They did not share what the other charges were.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470 or submit tips anonymously to the Boston Police CrimeStoppers.

The Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team also offers free and confidential support to those affected by the incident at 617-431-0125.