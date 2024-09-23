2 men arrested, charged after drug bust in Hudson

Two men have been arrested on drug trafficking charges following a nearly year-long investigation in Hudson, Massachusetts.

Hudson police say Francis Feliz Mejia, 29, of Roxbury, and Charles Claussen, 33, of Stow, were both taken into custody Friday after police executed a search warrant at a home in Stow.

During the search, police say they found $7,880 in cash, 393.8 grams of cocaine, 31.4 grams of Fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

According to police, the investigation originated with officers Jason Hatstat and Cameron O’Toole, who are assigned to the street crimes unit, and Detective James Connolly.

“Officers Hatstat and O’Toole and Detective Connolly did tremendous work, and I commend their professionalism and determination to remove illegal drugs from the streets. They have made a significant difference, and I am proud of their work,” Chief Richard DiPersio said in a statement. “I hope residents feel safer knowing our department will not tolerate illegal drugs being sold in our community.”

Hudson's police chief recognized the department's K9 unit for its work and thanked the department’s law enforcement partners for their assistance and guidance throughout the investigation, including the FBI Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Boston Strike Force, the Central Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, and the Stow Police Department.

Mejia is charged with trafficking a Class A substance, trafficking a Class B substance over 200 grams, and conspiracy to violate drug laws, police said. He's being held on $1 million bond.

Claussen is facing charges of trafficking a Class B substance over 200 grams, conspiracy to violate drug laws and possession of a Class E substance, police said. His bail was set at $500,000.

It wasn't immediately clear if either man had obtained an attorney. They're scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Middlesex District Court.