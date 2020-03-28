2 Men Arrested in Dorchester Shooting, 1 Injured

Two teenagers were arrested for a pair of alleged shootings in Dorchester that sent one person to the hospital on Saturday.

Two other women were also arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer as officers and EMTs attempted to assist the victim at the scene.

The victim, who was shot in the leg, was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers initially responded to a call of a shooting near 32 Shandon Road in Dorchester around 1:53 p.m. on Saturday. They found a car that had been shot at, but no evidence of anyone with a gunshot wound.

Detectives later reviewed video footage of the area, which showed two suspects riding on a scooter begin firing toward a victim standing near a car, Boston police said in a statement.

About eight minutes later, officers responded to a shotspotter activation and a reported person shot at 64 Westville Street in Dorchester – about a mile away from the earlier shooting.

There, officers found a man shot in the leg. An initial investigation indicated the victim had been shot outside by two people driving by on a blue scooter.

Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim, a 19-year-old Dorchester resident, who had lost a significant amount of blood.

Soon after the shootings, an officer saw the two suspects on the scooter driving on Columbia Road near Geneva Avenue before heading the wrong direction towards Harvard Street. The suspect’s scooter later crashed into a vehicle at Harvard Street and Standish Road.

Police officers caught up with and apprehended both suspects, also recovering a loaded gun from the nearby area.

The suspects, identified as Rolondo Carrero, 18, of Hyde Park and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Dorchester, were arrested for armed assault and several other gun-related charges.

As officers and EMTs responded to the scene, they said people in the nearby area confronted them. The scene became quickly chaotic, police said, and two women – Rain Warren, 18, and Cody Claiborne, 38, both of Dorchester – allegedly struck an officer in the face, injuring them.

The women also allegedly spat on and at other officers, according to police. They were arrested and charged with alleged assault and battery on a police officer.

Carrero and the 17-year-old suspect will be arraigned in Dorchester District and Juvenile Court.