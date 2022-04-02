Local

POLICE

2 Men Arrested for Assault and Trespassing in Tewksbury

According to police, the officers sent to the scene were attacked by one of the men while trying to deescalate the situation.

By Avantika Panda

Two New York men have been arrested and charged with assault and battery following reports of a disturbance at a Holiday Inn in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

Tewksbury police responded to reports of a disturbance at a Holiday Inn at 4 Highwood Drive on Thursday and arrested two male suspects after violent behavior during a confrontation at the scene.

The two men were later identified as Michael Hegna, 30, of Holbrook, New York, and John Harrison, 30, of Seldon, New York.

According to police, the officers sent to the scene were attacked by Hegna while trying to deescalate the situation. Hegna was immediately arrested after assaulting two police officers by slamming the door on them. The other man with Hegna, later identified as Harrison, was placed under arrest after not cooperating with the investigation and was arrested for trespassing.

Upon further investigation of the scene, officers discovered a a folding knife used to damage the hotel room.

Hegna was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (door), vandalizing property, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, trespassing, and threat to commit a crime, while Harrison was charged with trespassing.

Both Hegna and Harrison were scheduled to appear in Lowell District Court on Friday.

